Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

