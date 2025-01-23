Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 249,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JVAL opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

