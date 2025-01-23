Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VWO stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.