Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.