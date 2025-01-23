Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 345,169 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,169 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

BATS CALF opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

