Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $215.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $123.33 and a 1 year high of $218.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

