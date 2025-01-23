Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $105.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.