Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

