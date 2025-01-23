Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

