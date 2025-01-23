Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

