Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 373,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $424,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.