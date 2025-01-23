Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

