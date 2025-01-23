Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FNF opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

