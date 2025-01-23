Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 31,187 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,089,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 163,148 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.