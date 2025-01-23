Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 31,187 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,089,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 163,148 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
