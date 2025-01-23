Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after buying an additional 95,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.94.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $234.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.85. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $268.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23,323.32 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $3,181,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,896,487.72. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total transaction of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,197 shares of company stock worth $92,162,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.