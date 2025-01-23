Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $182.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $192.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

