Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $463,364.44 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 3,542 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $463,364.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,220,726.10. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $25,571,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.