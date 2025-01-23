Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Announces Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 635,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

