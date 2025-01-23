Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.7154 dividend. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

