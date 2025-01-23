Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

