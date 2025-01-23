Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $742.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

