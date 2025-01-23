Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.09 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

