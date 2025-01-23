Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BITB. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,898,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after buying an additional 823,817 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 122,045 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 173.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,226 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

