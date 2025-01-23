Edge Financial Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $334.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average is $315.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $265.70 and a one year high of $336.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

