Edge Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 189.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 175,336 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.