Edge Financial Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

