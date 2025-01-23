Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 197,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 140,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

