Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 197,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 140,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.