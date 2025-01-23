Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Stephen Alexander Newton Sells 270,270 Shares

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Alexander Newton sold 270,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.11), for a total transaction of £1,999,998 ($2,462,142.07).

Shares of ELIX stock opened at GBX 730 ($8.99) on Thursday. Elixirr International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 510 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.97). The company has a market capitalization of £342.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,027.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 746.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 666.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

