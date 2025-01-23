Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.