Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 133 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $499.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.25. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

