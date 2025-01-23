Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 8,777 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 666,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

