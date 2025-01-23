Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Invests $32,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

