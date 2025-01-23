Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after buying an additional 851,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

