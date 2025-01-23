Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.99 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

