Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Evolus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Evolus Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.