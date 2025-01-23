Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday.
Evolus Stock Up 4.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
