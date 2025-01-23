Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

