Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.