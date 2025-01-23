Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342,695 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $139,000.

PDBC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

