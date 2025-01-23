Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.