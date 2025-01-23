Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Exodus Movement Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Exodus Movement has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

