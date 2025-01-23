Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
Exodus Movement Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Exodus Movement has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
About Exodus Movement
