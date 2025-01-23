F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 296,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 772,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 780.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 316,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,266,000 after buying an additional 278,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

