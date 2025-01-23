Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $32.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:FMBL traded down $27.64 on Thursday, reaching $5,585.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 115. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $4,172.00 and a 1-year high of $5,800.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,676.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,373.71. The firm has a market cap of $670.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
