Fathom Holdings Inc. Enters Sales Agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLCCary, NC, January 23, 2025 – Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) announced that on January 23, 2025, it entered into a Sales Agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLC. This Ag

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Fathom’s 8K filing here.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

