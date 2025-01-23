Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,670 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

