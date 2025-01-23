Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,639 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -7.41%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.