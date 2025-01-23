Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,639 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 10th.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %
First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -7.41%.
First Majestic Silver Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
