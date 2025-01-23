Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $25.81 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 761,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,807,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 7.6% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

