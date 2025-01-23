Fiduciary Family Office LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,964,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,453,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,929,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $47.08 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

