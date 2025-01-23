Financial Analysis: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH)

Profitability

This table compares SAIHEAT and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 13.72% 9.52% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SAIHEAT alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAIHEAT and Medallion Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $6.95 million 1.49 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.80 $55.08 million $1.69 5.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats SAIHEAT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

(Get Free Report)

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SAIHEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIHEAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.