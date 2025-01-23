Financial Contrast: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) vs. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential downside of 59.02%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Recruiter.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 222.72 -$75.11 million ($0.38) -36.60 Recruiter.com Group $716,528.00 17.16 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78% Recruiter.com Group -579.55% -237.02% -47.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

